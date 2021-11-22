CAT exam 2021: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has released important instructions for CAT exam. The examination will be held on November 28. The candidates must note that they must follow the guidelines issued by the institute on the day of examination. For more details, candidates should visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.Also Read - IIM CAT Admit Cards 2021 Released, Direct Link For Hall Tickets LIVE HERE | Check Details

Here are some of the important details:

The exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in offline mode.

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad has released important instructions that candidates must follow.

Over 2 lakh candidates will be appearing for CAT Exam 2021.

The exam will be held in three sessions

IIM Ahmedabad has said that the rules related to reporting timings, social distancing, and others should be followed in all the shifts.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the guidelines below:

Entry gates will be closed at least 15 minutes prior to the examination timing. Therefore, candidates should reach centre on time. The first shift will begin at 7 am, second at 11 am and third in afternoon at 3 pm. The candidates must follow social distancing norms all the time. No candidate will be allowed to crowd the area or share any items under any circumstances. Candidates should not wear any jewellery or precious items in the exam hall Candidates will be provided with sheets for rough work during the exam. Candidates will have to return the rough sheet to the examiner before leaving the exam hall.

The candidates must note that the IIM Ahemdabad will soon release detailed guidelines for CAT Exam 2021. Candidates should also keep their self-declaration form ready and carry it to the exam hall on November 28, 2021.