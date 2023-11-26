Home

Education

CAT Exam 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected Result Date, How to Calculate Percentile Score

CAT Exam 2023 Concludes Today; Know Expected Result Date, How to Calculate Percentile Score

The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test(CAT 2023) today, November 26, 2023.

IIM CAT Exam 2023: The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test(CAT 2023) today, November 26, 2023. Soon after the exam concludes, the Institute will release the pdf format document which will consist of a provisional answer key. IIM Lucknow is expected to declare the CAT result 2023 by the second week of January at https://. Presently, the Indian Institutes of Management will conduct the competitive examination today, November 26(Sunday), in three sessions. The test will be held for 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections:

Trending Now

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

CAT slot 1 examination is slated to begin at 8:30 AM and the same will be concluded at 10:30 AM. Over 3.3 lakh students are expected to appear for the competitive exam(today) across 155 cities in the country. Before and after downloading the hall ticket, candidates must verify and check the important details such as name, CAT registration number, exam day guidelines, venue and timings mentioned on the CAT admit card. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her user ID and password.

You may like to read

IIM CAT Result 2023

Result declaration: Second week of January 2024 (Tentative)

IIM CAT Percentile Score Calculation

Calculation of the percentile score of a candidate:

The steps described below are followed to calculate the CAT 2023 overall and sectional percentile scores obtained by a candidate. While illustrating the percentile score calculation process, QA section is chosen as an example. A similar process is followed for the overall percentile score calculation and for the other two sections, i.e. DILR and VARC in CAT 2023.

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).

Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions). Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates. As an illustration suppose exactly two candidates obtain the highest scaled score in the QA section, then both of those candidates are assigned a rank of 1. Moreover, the candidate(s) obtaining these second highest scaled score in the QA section are assigned a rank of 3 and so on.

Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates. As an illustration suppose exactly two candidates obtain the highest scaled score in the QA section, then both of those candidates are assigned a rank of 1. Moreover, the candidate(s) obtaining these second highest scaled score in the QA section are assigned a rank of 3 and so on. Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as:

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points. For example, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.995 are rounded off to 100, all percentile scores greater than or equal to 99.985 but strictly less than 99.995 are rounded off to 99.99 and so on. A methodology similar to the one described above is used for the computation of the overall CAT percentile scores and for the percentile scores of other sections.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the IIM for the latest updates.

NOTE: As of now, Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow has not released the IIM CAT Answer Key Release Date And Time or IIM CAT Exact Result Date And Time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.