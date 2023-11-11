Home

Education

CAT Exam 2023: How To Prepare In Remaining Last 15 Days? Check Reporting Time, List Of Barred Items,

CAT Exam 2023: How To Prepare In Remaining Last 15 Days? Check Reporting Time, List Of Barred Items,

CAT 2023 Exam: The Common Admission Test (CAT), one of the toughest competitive examinations, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The examination is a prerequisite for admission to v

CAT 2023 Exam: The Common Admission Test (CAT), one of the toughest competitive examinations, is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The examination is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. The examination be conducted in three sessions. Three different Test Forms shall be administered in three Test Sessions. In order to ensure fairness and equity in the comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation.

Trending Now

The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting.

You may like to read

Name of the important dates and name of the event Name of the exam conducting body: IIM Lucknow CAT Exam Date: November 26, 2023 Duration of the Test: The duration of the test will be 120 minutes Result declaration: Second week of January, 2024 (Tentative) CAT Official website: https://iimcat.ac.in/

With just a few days remaining for exam preparation, here are some valuable tips and strategies to assist candidates in achieving a high score. Candidates are also advised to report to the assigned examination centre at least one hour 30 minutes before the start of the examination.

CAT 2023: Preparation Tips For The Competitive Exam

In CAT 2023, transitioning between sections is not allowed. However, candidates can optimize their approach by prioritizing easy questions within the allocated 40-minute timeframe for each section. Start by addressing the straightforward questions to maximize efficiency and potentially enhance overall performance.

CAT 2023: List Of Barred items

The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any communication device like Mobile Phones, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphones, Pagers, Health Bands, etc are also prohibited.

Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Name of the important dates and name of the event CAT Exam to be conducted in 3 sessions Mode of examination: computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) Number of Sections: The Test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability Time Allotted For Each Section: Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section CAT Official website: https://iimcat.ac.in/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.