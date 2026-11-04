CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM MBA hall ticket to be released at iimcat.ac.in today; Check exam date, pattern and direct link

The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on November 4 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates preparing for MBA admissions at IIMs can check the steps to download their hall tickets, exam date, paper pattern, marking scheme and important exam-day instructions.

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CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM MBA hall ticket to be released at iimcat.ac.in today; Check exam date, pattern and direct link (Image: ANI/File)

The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 4, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can check and download their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once the download link is activated.

The admit card is an important document for candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes at IIMs and several other business schools. It will contain details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination centre, reporting time and allotted test slot.

The official website briefly displayed a server error on Wednesday morning but was accessible again later. However, the restoration of the website did not confirm that the admit card download link had become active. Candidates should check the official portal for the latest announcement.

CAT 2026 Admit Card: Important Details

Exam name: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026

Conducting institute: IIM Indore

Admit card release date: November 4, 2026

CAT exam date: November 29, 2026

Exam mode: Computer-based test

Official website: iimcat.ac.in

Login details required: Registered user ID and password

How to download CAT 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets after the link becomes available:

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Open the CAT 2026 registered candidate login section.

Enter your registered user ID and password.

Log in to your candidate account.

Click on the CAT 2026 admit card download link.

Check the details displayed on the hall ticket.

Download the admit card PDF and take a clear printout.

Candidates should keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute problems while accessing the website.

CAT 2026 exam date and timings

IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions at examination centres across around 170 cities.

The exact slot and reporting time assigned to each candidate will be mentioned on their admit card. Candidates should check these details carefully and reach their examination centres according to the instructions provided.

CAT 2026 exam pattern

The CAT 2026 examination is expected to follow the pattern announced for this year’s test. The paper will have three sections and a total duration of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each section.

The three sections are:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): Tests English language skills, reading comprehension and verbal reasoning.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): Tests the ability to understand data, identify patterns and solve logical problems.

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): Tests mathematical skills and numerical problem-solving.

The paper is expected to contain 68 questions. Candidates will not be allowed to move between sections during the allotted time for a section.

CAT 2026 Marking Scheme

Under the announced pattern, candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer to a multiple-choice question (MCQ).

There is no negative marking for non-MCQ questions, also known as Type In The Answer (TITA) questions, or for questions left unanswered.

Details to check on the CAT Admit Card

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following information:

Name and registration number

Photograph and signature

Examination date and allotted slot

Reporting time

Examination centre name and complete address

Exam-day instructions

If any information is incorrect or unclear, candidates should contact the CAT examination authorities through the official website before the exam.

Documents required on CAT exam day

Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid original photo identity document, as required by the examination instructions. They should also follow the rules mentioned on the hall ticket regarding permitted and prohibited items.

It is advisable to check the examination centre’s location in advance and plan the journey to avoid delays.

What is CAT?

The Common Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination used by IIMs to shortlist candidates for MBA and other management programmes. Several other business schools also accept CAT scores for admission.