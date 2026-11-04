CAT 2026 Admit Card: IIM MBA hall ticket to be released at iimcat.ac.in today; Check exam date, pattern and direct link

The CAT 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 4, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) can check and download their hall tickets through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once the download link is activated.
The admit card is an important document for candidates seeking admission to MBA and other management programmes at IIMs and several other business schools. It will contain details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, examination centre, reporting time and allotted test slot.
The official website briefly displayed a server error on Wednesday morning but was accessible again later. However, the restoration of the website did not confirm that the admit card download link had become active. Candidates should check the official portal for the latest announcement.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets after the link becomes available:
Candidates should keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute problems while accessing the website.
IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions at examination centres across around 170 cities.
The exact slot and reporting time assigned to each candidate will be mentioned on their admit card. Candidates should check these details carefully and reach their examination centres according to the instructions provided.
The CAT 2026 examination is expected to follow the pattern announced for this year’s test. The paper will have three sections and a total duration of 120 minutes, with 40 minutes allotted to each section.
The three sections are:
The paper is expected to contain 68 questions. Candidates will not be allowed to move between sections during the allotted time for a section.
Under the announced pattern, candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer to a multiple-choice question (MCQ).
There is no negative marking for non-MCQ questions, also known as Type In The Answer (TITA) questions, or for questions left unanswered.
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify the following information:
If any information is incorrect or unclear, candidates should contact the CAT examination authorities through the official website before the exam.
Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid original photo identity document, as required by the examination instructions. They should also follow the rules mentioned on the hall ticket regarding permitted and prohibited items.
It is advisable to check the examination centre’s location in advance and plan the journey to avoid delays.
The Common Admission Test is a national-level entrance examination used by IIMs to shortlist candidates for MBA and other management programmes. Several other business schools also accept CAT scores for admission.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.