Home

Education

CAT Final Answer Key 2023 Date: IIM Lucknow to Release CAT Result at iimcat.ac.in(Soon); Know How to Check Scorecard

CAT Final Answer Key 2023 Date: IIM Lucknow to Release CAT Result at iimcat.ac.in(Soon); Know How to Check Scorecard

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared,

File photo

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared, candidates can download the IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 and IIM CAT Scorecard by visiting the official website at the competitive examination was held on November 26, 2023, in three sessions.

Trending Now

The IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon. As per media reports, the CAT answer key is expected to be released next week in December 2023. However, the exam conducting body has not released any official date or time.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.