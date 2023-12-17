By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CAT Final Answer Key 2023 Date: IIM Lucknow to Release CAT Result at iimcat.ac.in(Soon); Know How to Check Scorecard
IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared,
IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared, candidates can download the IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 and IIM CAT Scorecard by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in; the competitive examination was held on November 26, 2023, in three sessions.
Trending Now
The IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon. As per media reports, the CAT answer key is expected to be released next week in December 2023. However, the exam conducting body has not released any official date or time.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.