IIM CAT 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on September 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Candidates can fill up the CAT Application form by visiting the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on November 27. The examination will be conducted in three sessions. Before entering the examination hall, a candidate needs to carry his/her admit card. The admit card for the examination will be issued on October 07.

CAT Registration 2022 Schedule

CAT 2022 Registration Starts : August 03, 2022

: August 03, 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 CAT 2022 Admit Card Release Date : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

CAT Application Fee

A general category candidate needs to pay Rs 2,300 as a CAT application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 1,150.

Direct Link: Apply Online For CAT 2022 Application Form

Step By Step Guide to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Click on, the “New Candidate Registration” link available on the homepage.

If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details.

by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the scanned documents.

You will be required to pay the application fee.

Submit the CAT 2022 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CAT Exam Pattern

• The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II : Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

CAT Test Centres

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 150 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference. Candidates are advised to visit IIM CAT official website: iimcat.ac.in for the latest updates.