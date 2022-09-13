CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on September 14, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Eligible candidates can fill up the CAT 2022 Application form by logging into the official website of iimcat.ac.in. The CAT examination will be conducted on November 27, in three sessions of two hours each. Meanwhile, CAT Admit Card 2022 will be issued on October 27.Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The examination will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability.

CAT 2022: Check Complete Schedule Here

CAT 2022 Registration Starts: August 03, at 10:00 AM (IST)

August 03, at 10:00 AM (IST) CAT 2022 Registration Ends : September 14 at 5:00 PM (IST)

: September 14 at 5:00 PM (IST) CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins: October 27 at 05:00 PM

October 27 at 05:00 PM CAT 2022 Test Day: November 27, 2022

Here is a step-by-step guide for filling up the CAT Registration form.

CAT Registration 2022: Here’s How to Fill CAT Application Form?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.” Register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number. Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form. Enter your name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the required documents. Pay the application fee and submit the form Download, and take a printout for further reference.

CAT Result 2022

As per the CAT 2022 Information Bulletin, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. CAT 2022 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

List of Documents Required During CAT Registration 2022: