IIM CAT 2022 Registration Last Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) today, September 21, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Candidates are advised to fill up the CAT Application form by visiting the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in.The admit card for the examination will be released on October 07. The CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, 2022. A general category candidate needs to pay Rs 2,300 as a CAT application fee. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 1,150.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Skilled Artisans Posts. Check Salary, Notification Here

CAT Registration 2022: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CAT 2022 Registration Starts : August 03, 2022

: August 03, 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 CAT 2022 Admit Card Release Date : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

Direct Link: CAT 2022 Application Form

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill the CAT Application form. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts at coalindia.in From Sept 29. Check Salary Here

How to Fill CAT 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in

Click on, the “New Candidate Registration” link available on the homepage.

If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the CAT 2022 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details.

by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the scanned documents.

You will be required to pay the application fee.

Submit the CAT 2022 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside