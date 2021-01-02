CAT Result 2020 has been announced on official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam 2020 are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results asap. Your results will comprise details including your overall scores and percentile.

CAT 2020 result: Check steps to download your scorecard

Step 1: Go on the official website IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Score 2020’

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Go to the menu bar. Locate “CAT 2020 result/scorecard” and click on it

Step 5: Your CAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Candidates can download their scorecards or take a print-out for a future reference