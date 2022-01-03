CAT Result 2021 Expected Today: The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Ahmedabad is expected to release the CAT 2021 Result today as of January 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT exam can download their results from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 28, 2021. The exam was conducted in 3 shifts at 11 centres. The first shift was held from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second shift was held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third shift was held from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.Also Read - Big Update! GATE Admit Card 2022 Postponed; to Release on Jan 7 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Step by step guide to download CAT Result 2021

Visit the IIM CAT official website, iimcat.ac.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ‘CAT Result,’ available on the homepage.

Enter the Login credentials such as CAT user ID and password.

Click on the ‘IIM CAT Score Card’ tab.

The CAT result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Save, Download CAT result-cum-scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the official statistics published on the IIM CAT website, iimcat.ac.in, the overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent. This year, around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the CAT 2021 exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered candidates. It must be noted that IIM Ahmedabad releases the result within 30 to 40 days after the exams have been held and due to this reason, it has been inferred that the CAT 2021 result is likely to release today as of Jan 3, 2022. Although, no official date has been announced by IIM Ahmedabad regarding the CAT result.