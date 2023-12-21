Home

CAT Result 2023 Declared; 29 Candidates Score 99.99 Percentiles

Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the IIM CAT Result by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2023 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Thursday declared the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination, as per the Careers360 report. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the IIM CAT Result by visiting the official website at This year, the competitive examination was held on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. At present, the CAT Result link is not active on the official website. Once available, candidates can check and download the IIM CAT Result by visiting the official website –

This year, the Institute has released the CAT Provisional Answer Key on December 5, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates were allowed to raise objections/grievances if any against the CAT Provisional Answer key till December 8.”Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M.). Please refer your registered mail id for further details,” reads the official website.

To access the scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. Check the step-by-step guide to check the IIM Lucknow CAT Scorecard. A total of 14 candidates scored 100 percentiles. Meanwhile, 29 students secured 99.9 percentiles.

CAT Result 2023: How to Download IIM Lucknow CAT Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow CAT –

On the homepage, click on the ‘IIM CAT Result link’.(At present, the link is not available).

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your IIM CAT Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CAT Result 2023: Top IIM Colleges As Per NIRF RANKING 2023

As per the NIRF Ranking 2023, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top rank as the best Management institute. Check the complete list here.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management, Indore

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

CAT Result 2023: Check Selection Process For Admission

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

CAT Admission Process

“Please note that IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI),” reads the official notification.

Performance in the CAT 2023 examination is an important component in the admission process. Additionally, IIMs may use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity, and other similar inputs in the shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs, and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.

