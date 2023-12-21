Home

CAT 2023 Result Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination.

CAT 2023 Result Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared, candidates can download the IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 and IIM CAT Scorecard by visiting the official website at the competitive examination was held on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon. As per media reports, the CAT answer key is expected to be released this week. Meanwhile, as per the CAT advertisement, IIM Lucknow will announce the result in the second week of January 2024(Tentative). NOTE: The exam conducting body has not released any exact date or time. Last year, CAT results were declared on December 21. Check IIM CAT results 2023, CAT percentile, CAT score card, CAT cut-off, and CAT percentile here.

