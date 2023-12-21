Top Recommended Stories

live

CAT Result 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Scorecard(DECLARED) At iimcat.ac.in; 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

CAT 2023 Result Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination.

Updated: December 22, 2023 10:18 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CAT Result 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Scorecard(DECLARED) At iimcat.ac.in; 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

CAT 2023 Result Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Once declared, candidates can download the IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 and IIM CAT Scorecard by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in; the competitive examination was held on November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2023 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon. As per media reports, the CAT answer key is expected to be released this week. Meanwhile, as per the CAT advertisement, IIM Lucknow will announce the result in the second week of January 2024(Tentative). NOTE: The exam conducting body has not released any exact date or time. Last year, CAT results were declared on December 21. Check IIM CAT results 2023, CAT percentile, CAT score card, CAT cut-off, and CAT percentile here.

Live Updates

  Dec 21, 2023 5:55 PM IST

    Calculation of percentile score of a candidate:

    Calculation of percentile score of a candidate:

    Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT (i.e. including morning, afternoon and evening sessions).

    Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

    Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as

    Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.

  Dec 21, 2023 5:54 PM IST

    As per reports, 29 candidates have received 99.9 percentile.



    As per reports, 29 candidates have received 99.9 percentile.
  Dec 21, 2023 5:53 PM IST

    CAT Result LIVE 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Final Answer Key, Scorecard At iimcat.ac.in


    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the final answer key along with the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination.

  Dec 21, 2023 1:24 PM IST

    CAT Result LIVE 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Final Answer Key, Scorecard At iimcat.ac.in



    Dec 21, 2023 1:17 PM IST

      CAT Result LIVE 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Final Answer Key, Scorecard At iimcat.ac.in

        This year, the Institute has released the CAT Provisional Answer Key on December 5, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates were allowed to raise objections/grievances if any against the CAT Provisional Answer key till December 8.”Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M.). Please refer your registered mail id for further details,” reads the official website.

      Dec 21, 2023 1:12 PM IST

        TOP IIM Institutes

        • Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
        • Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
        • Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
        • Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
        • Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
        • Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
        • National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
        • Indian Institute of Management, Indore
        • XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
        • Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
      Dec 21, 2023 1:06 PM IST

        Login Details Required to Check CAT Result

        Login Details Required to Check CAT Result

        CAT 2023 registration number/user ID

        password.

      Dec 21, 2023 12:48 PM IST

        CAT Result LIVE 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Final Answer Key, Scorecard At iimcat.ac.in Soon; Direct Link



        As per a leading daily, IIM Lucknow has declared the CAT 2023 result today around 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, due to some technical issues, the CAT result link is not opening.


      Dec 21, 2023 12:46 PM IST

        Has IIM Lucknow Declared CAT Scorecard?

        Has IIM Lucknow Declared CAT Scorecard?

        As per several media reports, the CAT Result has been declared.

      Dec 21, 2023 12:01 PM IST

        CAT Result LIVE 2023: IIM Lucknow CAT Final Answer Key, Scorecard Expected At iimcat.ac.in Soon; Direct Link


        • Go to the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at iimcat.ac.in.
        • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIM CAT Result 2023.”
        • Enter the login credentials, if required.
        • Your IIM CAT Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
        • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

