New Delhi: India’s premium investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hiring and has invited applications for the post of “Consultants”. The monthly remuneration for the said post would be Rs 40,000 per month.Also Read - CBI Registers Rs 230-crore Bank Fraud Case Against Amrapali Leisure Valley | Know Why Here

The CBI is looking for retired Police officers of the rank of Inspectors and above for being hired as a consultant at a monthly remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month for attending to the work related to cases in various Courts of jurisdiction of this Branch at Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Court Sends Prime Accused To 8-Day Police Custody, 4 Others To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The retired officers of the Central/State Police Forces of the rank of inspector or above with 10 years of experience in the investigation and Prosecution of Criminal Cases in the Court of Law are eligible for being hired to the above-mentioned past. Also Read - Is FBI Probing Bitcoin Hacking Case In Karnataka? Check What CBI Has To Say

The candidates should be Graduates from a recognised University having a good working knowledge of written English. The candidate will be hired for whole time and will have no right to undertake part-time private employment during the period of hiring.

The applications form can be downloaded from CBI website.

The complete application in the prescribed format available on the website along with requisite documents, may be sent by registered/speed Post to the Joint Director, Head of Zone, CBI, Chandigarh Zone, Sector 30 A, Chandigarh so as to reach on or before May 31, 2022.

Incomplete applications and applications received after the last date will be summarily rejected.

For more details, log onto the official website of the Central Bureau of Investigation.