From Attendance, Course Duration, to Marks Allocation; Check FAQs on CBME Course Curriculum

CBME Course Curriculum: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released some of the frequently asked questions based on the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME). These frequently asked questions(FAQs) are in the nature of explanation for ease of understanding of the general public and cannot be upheld in a court of law. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of NMC at https://www.nmc.org.in/.

CBME Course Curriculum: Check Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Q. Since when will these guidelines be applicable?

These guidelines are applicable since the date of publication i.e. from 1st August, 2023.

Q. To whom are these guidelines applicable?

These guidelines are applicable for all stake holders, i.e. for every student of every batch admitted to MBBS course since 2019, presently pursuing MBBS course in a medical college/institution which is under the jurisdiction of NMC.

Q. Whether a student can appear in the supplementary examination, if the attendance is inadequate at the time of annual examination?

No, if the student’s attendance is less than 75% for theory and less than 80% for practical/ clinical training, the student cannot appear in supplementary examination following the regular annual examination. Such student is required to take classes with junior batch commencing in the next academic year to compensate for his attendance deficit, especially the course, he has missed. He will be eligible to appear in the examination in the next academic year only. However, before the commencement of annual examination, the college authorities may arrange for additional classes to compensate for attendance deficit. It shall be at the discretion and purview of the college authorities to arrange for making up deficiencies.

Q. Can a student be allowed to join the classes of the next academic year after appearing for the annual examination?

For 1st MBBS examination: Second MBBS classes/ clinical or practical training shall not start till the results of 1st MBBS are declared. Student shall only be allowed to join 2nd MBBS if he has successfully passed in all subjects in annual/ supplementary examination of 1st MBBS.

Second MBBS classes/ clinical or practical training shall not start till the results of 1st MBBS are declared. Student shall only be allowed to join 2nd MBBS if he has successfully passed in all subjects in annual/ supplementary examination of 1st MBBS. For 2nd MBBS: A candidate, who fails in the second Professional examination, shall be allowed to join the third Professional Part I training, however he shall not be allowed to appear for the examination unless he has passed second professional examination.

A candidate, who fails in the second Professional examination, shall be allowed to join the third Professional Part I training, however he shall not be allowed to appear for the examination unless he has passed second professional examination. For Final MBBS: A candidate who fails in the third Professional (Part I) examination shall be allowed to join third Professional part II training, however he shall not be allowed to appear for the final examination/NExT unless he has passed final first professional examination.

Q. What is the total course duration permitted for MBBS training?

Every student is required to undergo a minimum period of study extending over 4 ½ academic years, divided into four professional years from the date of commencement of course to the date of completion of examination which shall be followed by one year of compulsory rotating medical internship.

The maximum total duration of MBBS course permitted to complete the MBBS course, is ten (10) years including the period of Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI). Maximum permitted duration for completion of Internship is 2 years. This is applicable for all MBBS students admitted in 2019 and thereafter.

