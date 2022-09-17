CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 today, September 17, 2022. Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 2000 is October 7.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in. Details Inside

The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March, or April along with the annual examination. No application shall be accepted in offline mode. It is to be noted that no application shall be accepted without a fee. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling to GATE Registration: Check Important Education Events For This Week

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Registration begins September 17, 2022 Last date to apply September 30, 2022 Last date to apply (with a late fee) October 07, 2022

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here