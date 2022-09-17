CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 today, September 17, 2022. Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 2000 is October 7.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in. Details Inside
The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March, or April along with the annual examination. No application shall be accepted in offline mode. It is to be noted that no application shall be accepted without a fee. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here
|Name of the event
|Check Important Dates Here
|Registration begins
|September 17, 2022
|Last date to apply
|September 30, 2022
|Last date to apply (with a late fee)
|October 07, 2022
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Full Subject(Category): Check Eligibility to Apply as private students for secondary school examinations(Class 10)
- Students whose result have been declared as Essential Repeat at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022 or
- Students whose result have been declared as FAIL/ Essential Repeat at the Secondary School Examination (Class X) in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. or
- Students who had completed regular courses of studies and has been allotted Roll No. for appearing at Secondary Examination but could not appear for the Class X examination due to the Medical reasons except the shortage of attendance at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022. To know more details about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the notification shared below.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Examination Fee
The CBSE board said the registration fee for general candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects and the fee for opting an additional subject is Rs 300.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- On the homepage, Click on व्यक्तिगतपरीक्षार्थी link available.
- A new page will open for private candidates.
- Click on continue and again a new page will open.
- Click on the examination form link.
- Now fill in the required details.
- Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the examination/application fees as required.
- Once done, click on submit option.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
More Details Here
A fresh(New) roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2023. Examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for change of examination centre will be considered. The CBSE board exam centre will be allotted as per the choice of city filled in the online exam form. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.