CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result of class 12 private, 'patrachar' and second compartment students by September 30. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website— cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. If reports are to be believed, the process of checking answer sheets has been completed and the final computation of the result is underway.

The board has said it will declare the results of class 12 students on priority so that they get equal opportunities to apply in various universities across the country. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in for all the latest updates related to board exam results.

How to Check Improvement Exam Result 2021?

Visit the official website of CBSE —cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Go to the Private Candidates examination section

Click on the Result link in the Improvement exam Result link 2021 section (the link will be activated after the declaration of result)

Enter the details as asked in the login section

The Result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the copy of the Result and take printouts for future reference

About Patrachar Candidates

The ‘patrachar’ students, according to Delhi Government’s education department website, are those who are registered in patrachar vidyalaya where study materials are made available to those coming from weaker sections of society or those who are drop-outs.