CBSE Board Exams 2021: Amid ongoing speculations on CBSE Board exams 2021 dates, schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education have begun conducting the pre-board examinations – a mock preparation before the actual exam – anticipating that the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will be held around March end. While the CBSE had confirmed that the 10th 12th Board Exam 2021 would be conducted offline, it would be a tough task for the board to manage the exams without hassles amid the pandemic.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be holding another live session on December 22 to address the concerns of students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders. The minister was earlier scheduled to hold the with teachers on December 17, however, it got postponed to December 22, owing to "overwhelming response".

CBSE's latest announcement raised another round of concern as majority of schools did not get the state government's nod for conducting pre-boards offline. As a result, going online was the only option but it posed a serious challenge for students who need to write a 3-hour-long paper. Many students do not have laptops or a computer set-up at home and rely completely on the small mobile screen, while several others complain of patchy internet connection.

While Haryana has permitted CBSE schools to call students of Classes 10th and 12th, most schools in Delhi NCR, even those that fall under Haryana (Faridabad and Gurgaon) continue to remain shut to prevent a COVID-19 surge.

Moreover, the biggest concern for most schools is that cheating in online exams is extremely easy for students as they can easily look through books and notes without the presence of an invigilator.

At the same time, students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE Board Exams 2021 datasheet release date after the Education minister sparked speculations of making some kind of announcement regarding the schedule of Class X and XII examinations.

The minister might also throw some light on how the Board is preparing to hold the practical examinations. Earlier both the Education minister and CBSE had stated that practical examinations will be conducted in School labs when the normal classes will resume.