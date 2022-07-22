New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 15 next year, said examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session in 2023.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result: Two UP Girls Become National Toppers With Perfect 500/500 Score

"In light of the lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct the 2023 examination from February 15, 2023," Bhardwaj said. "CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms," Bhardwaj had earlier said.

The results for the CBSE 2022 examination for Class 10 and 12 were announced on Friday. While 92.7 per cent students have cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 pc candidates have passed Class 10 exam.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Score