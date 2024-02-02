Home

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 in 13 Days; Admit Card Likely This Week at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE admit card 2024 likely this week of February, 2024. However, CBSE officials have not confirmed the CBSE Admit Card release date and time.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams this week, as per media reports. Class 10th and Class 12th students can download the CBSE Admit Card at www.cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE Date Sheet has already been published on the website; the CBSE 10th examinations are to be held from February 15 to March 13, 2024. Meanwhile, the Senior School Certificate Examination or Class 12th exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

As per media reports, the CBSE board roll number list has been shared with the schools. However, if you visit the CBSE’s official portal, the link to download the admit card has not been made active yet and is expected to be released this week. According to the media reports, due to technical reasons with the Board’s official portal, the admit card has not been issued yet.

Only Regular Students can collect their CBSE Admit Card from their school authorities. Teachers will hand over the admit cards after the School Principal duly signs them. Meanwhile, private students are requested to download the CBSE admit card from the website.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024?

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card at .

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at . On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2024 Class 10th or 12th’. The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen. Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on submit option. Your CBSE admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

