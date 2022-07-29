CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a crucial notice on the official website cbse.gov.in regarding the Compartment Examination. As per the notice, schools will have to submit a list of candidates for the compartment exam through online LOC form and the private schools’ candidates also will have to fill in the forms on cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation Process Begins at cbse.gov.in| Check Important Dates, Fee, Other Details Here

Apart from this, the private students of Class 10 and Class 12 will have to submit the compartment examination forms without a late fee by July 30, 2022. As per the earlier notice, the candidates whose examination centres are within the country will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 and those whose centres are outside India have to pay Rs2000. Also Read - CBSE Students Want Justice: Unhappy With Board Results, These Students Demand 'Subject Wise Best of Either Term'

And the students who submit the forms after July 30, 2022 will be charged a late fee. The students should take note that the submission of the CBSE Compartment Examination 2022 forms with late fee is from July 31, 2022 to August 8, 2022. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022-23 Session From Feb 15. Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Gives Details

According to the notice from CBSE, the schools will have to submit a list of candidates placed in the Compartment and only those whose names have been submitted will be allowed to appear for Compartment Examination 2022.

The CBSE had on July 22 declared CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 for the students. The pass percentage this year was recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Here’s how to apply