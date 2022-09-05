CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: After the declaration of the CBSE Compartment Examination result, the Board will provide a facility for the verification of marks, and obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Earlier today, the Board released a tentative schedule for the same. CBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Examination results soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the CBSE Class 10th/12th Compartment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts at sail.co.in Before Sept 15. Read Details Here

"The detailed modalities for applying for Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book (s), and Re-evaluation of the answers for the candidates who have appeared for the Compartment Examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared, "CBSE in an official statement said.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Check Tentative Schedule For Verification, Re-Evaluation Process

Verification of Marks : From the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the 3rd day of declaration result. Total 2 days

Obtaining (Scanned) Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s): From the 8th day from the date of declaration of result to the 8th day of declaration result. Total 1 day

From the 8th day from the date of declaration of result to the 8th day of declaration result. Total 1 day Re-Evaluation of Answer(s): From the 13th day from the date of declaration of result to the 13th day of declaration result. Total 1 day

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

CBSE Compartment Exam: When Were Exams Held?

The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam was held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Steps to Download CBSE 10th/12th Compartment Scorecard