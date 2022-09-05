CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: After the declaration of the CBSE Compartment Examination result, the Board will provide a facility for the verification of marks, and obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Earlier today, the Board released a tentative schedule for the same. CBSE will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Examination results soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the CBSE Class 10th/12th Compartment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts at sail.co.in Before Sept 15. Read Details Here
"The detailed modalities for applying for Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book (s), and Re-evaluation of the answers for the candidates who have appeared for the Compartment Examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared, "CBSE in an official statement said.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Check Tentative Schedule For Verification, Re-Evaluation Process
- Verification of Marks: From the 2nd day from the date of declaration of result to the 3rd day of declaration result. Total 2 days
- Obtaining (Scanned) Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Book(s): From the 8th day from the date of declaration of result to the 8th day of declaration result. Total 1 day
- Re-Evaluation of Answer(s): From the 13th day from the date of declaration of result to the 13th day of declaration result. Total 1 day
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here
- CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022: to release soon on the website
- CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: to release soon on the website
CBSE Compartment Exam: When Were Exams Held?
The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam was held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols.
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Steps to Download CBSE 10th/12th Compartment Scorecard
- Visit the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
- Look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result or CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result” given on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials such as your Class, your roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth.
- Submit the login credentials.
- Your CBSE 12th compartment result or CBSE 10th compartment result will appear on the screen.
- Download the CBSE 12th compartment scorecard or CBSE 10th compartment scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.