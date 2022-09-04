CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the CBSE Class 10th/12th Compartment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. It is to be noted that the Board official has not released any date or time for the declaration of the compartment result. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 : to release soon on the website

: to release soon on the website CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: to release soon on the website

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: List of Websites to Check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Scorecard

If you also want to download the CBSE Compartment exam results, then here is a list of the official websites that will help you check your scorecard. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Result on Sept 11

CBSE Compartment Exam: When Were Exams Held?

The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam was held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols. Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Register For 5043 Posts From Sept 06 at fci.gov.in. Read Details Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Check Steps to Download CBSE 10th/12th Compartment Scorecard

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in .

and . Look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result or CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result” given on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials such as your Class, your roll number, 5-digit school number, and date of birth.

Submit the login credentials.

Your CBSE 12th compartment result or CBSE 10th compartment result will appear on the screen.

Download the CBSE 12th compartment scorecard or CBSE 10th compartment scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

Check Other Details Here

The Board has declared regular CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results on July 22, 2022. The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12th. Sudents who have appeared for the examination can check the CBSE Class 12 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS, and DigiLocker application.