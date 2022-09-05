CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results soon. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Compartment Result 2022 Verification, Re-Evaluation Tentative Schedule Out at cbse.gov.in

To recall, CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms this year. Term 2 and final result was declared on July 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%.

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link for Class 10/12 compartment exam results.

Enter all the details and login.

Check marks sheet and save a copy for future use.

The Class 10 compartment examinations were held from August 23 to August 29, 2022, for those who could not qualify in the main exam and for Class 12 students, exams were held from August 23.