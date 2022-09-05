Educational Events: The month of September would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from JEE Advanced Result to CAT 2022 registration process, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in September 2022.Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Underway; Check Fee, Eligibility, Steps to Fill Application Form at iimcat.ac.in

NEET UG Result 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result by September 7, 2022. Once announced, NEET Aspirants can download the NEET result by visiting the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. NEET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India. The Agency conducted the NEET UG 2022 examination on July 17, 2022, in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CBSE Compartment Result 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the CBSE Class 10th/12th Compartment Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 10 CBSE compartment exam 2022 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the Class 12 compartment exam was held on a single day — August 23. The compartment examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres in offline mode by following all Covid protocols. Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details

JEE Advanced 2022 Result

JEE Advanced 2022 Result Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on September 11, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Provisional Answer Key was published on September 03, 2022.

Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) Registration

CAT 2022 Registration Latest Update: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will end the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on September 14, 2022. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the CAT 2022 Application form by visiting the official website of iimcat.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Registration

GATE 2023 Registration Latest Update: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 has begun on August 30, 2022, and is underway at gate.iitk.ac.in. Interested candidates can fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — by September 30, 2022.

CUET UG Answer Key 2022

CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the CUET Answer Key tomorrow, September 06, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG Answer key by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.