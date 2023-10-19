CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24: Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Time Table Soon; Tentative Schedule Here

Home

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination for the 2023-24 ann

CBSE Datesheet 2023-24 pdf: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination for the 2023-24 annual board exams. Once published, the students can download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023-24 by visiting the official website — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. As per provisions of examination Bye-laws/ Scheme of Studies of the Board, the practical examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 are scheduled from January 1, 20024 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

Accordingly, the Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools is to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the annual theory exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start on February 15, 2024.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board 2024: When Will Board Release Classes 10, 12 Exam Datesheet?

As per media reports, the CBSE date sheet for Classes 10 and Class 12 is expected to be released by the end of this month. Meanwhile, the board has not yet announced the official exact date and time for the CBSE date sheet. Once the date sheet is released, the students can check and access it by visiting the official website – cbse.gov.in.

