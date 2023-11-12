Home

CBSE 10th, 12th Exam Date Sheets 2024 Awaited; Where, How To Download Subject-Wise Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations from February 15, 2024.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10th and Class 12th annual board examinations from February 15, 2024; meanwhile the CBSE class 10th and 12th practical exams are set to kick off on January 1, 2024. It is important to note that the practical exams, commencing on January 1, 2024, apply to general schools. However, winter-bound schools will conduct their practical exams from Tuesday, November 14, and conclude on December 14, 2023.

CBSE Datesheet: Where to Check?

When published, the CBSE official website — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, will host the CBSE Class 10 date sheet and CBSE Class 12 date sheet for the academic year 2023-24. The Secondary School Examination(Class 10) and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) board exams are conducted annually. A comprehensive subject-specific timetable will be made available in due course.

CBSE Datesheet: How to Check Subject-Wise Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link. Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

CBSE Datesheet(Tentative Schedule – Date And Time)

Following the usual timeline and schedule observed by the CBSE, the date sheet is typically published approximately 60 days or two months prior to the commencement of the examination. In 2023, the board released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on December 29. Several media reports claim that the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th subject-wise datesheet is likely to be released after the Diwali holidays. However, the release date and time for the CBSE Datesheet have not been confirmed by either Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, or any official.

Name of the Event Check Important Dates CBSE Datesheet Release Date And Time November, 2023(tentative) CBSE 10th, 12th Internal, Practical Exams (Winter Bound States) November-December 2023 CBSE 10th, 12th Internal, Practical Exams (Rest) January, 2024 CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Starts February 15, 2024(Confirmed by Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations) CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Ends April 10, 2024 CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2024 Result to be announced soon, May(tentative

For the most up-to-date information and access to the complete CBSE date sheet for 2024, students and schools are encouraged to visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will provide invaluable information to help students plan their exam preparations effectively and perform at their best. Till then, All The Best!

