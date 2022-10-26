CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide a special opportunity to students competing in national/ international sporting events and Olympiads. In case a student’s board examinations clash with dates of national or international sporting events, such as travel dates for competitions sanctioned by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), CBSE will hold special examinations at a later date.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Class 12th Chemistry Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

When Will The Exams Be Held?

The rescheduled exam will be held preferably within 15 days from the last exam in the date sheet of the main board examinations of the concerned year. Also Read - CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31; Here's How to Apply at ctet.nic.in

Rules to avail of the opportunity will be as per the following details:

Only for the sports recognized by the SAI/ BCCI and Olympiads recognized by the HBCSE Only for the Board’s main theory examinations falling during the dates of events of that particular Sport/ Olympiad in the participating event and the journey period for the event. Opportunity will not be available for compartment examinations. Opportunity will not be available for practical examinations/ projects / internal assessments. Exemptions in attendance beyond the rules of the Boards shall not be extended . Opportunity is not available for participation in training/ selection camps. No request beyond the schedule will be accepted for exemption. “Certificate of Participation” from the SAI/ BCCI / HBCSE would be required to be submitted in the prescribed format to be issued by the nodal officers of the concerned organization only. CBSE may amend these SOPs and Rules at any time . Head of the schools/ responsible Organisations will forward recommendations/ issue certificate of participation for those students to Regional Offices, CBSE whose cases are strictly falling within the purview of these instructions/ SOPs. No special examination for an individual student will be conducted other than or in addition to the schedule for special examination fixed by the Board. SAI/ BCCI/ HBCSE shall host the certificate of participation on their website for cross-verification. Such candidates will not be permitted to appear in the compartment examination as all subjects of class-XII examinations are conducted only in one day and Class-X examinations are conducted in a week’s period for only special combinations of the subjects. Certificate of participation need to be issued by the Nodal officers of the concerned organizations. Decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final and binding on schools and students.

Schools will bring these instructions and SOPs to the notice of all their students who are likely to participate in a National / International Sports Event/ International Olympiads, well in time so that the students can avail the benefit of this initiative of CBSE.