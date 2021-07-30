CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the roll numbers of all the class 10, 12 students who had registered for the exam this year, speculations are rife that 12th results 2021 will be declared on Friday. Though the board is yet to officially announce the result date and time., a leading portal has claimed that like previous year, class 12 results will be declared before class 10 i.e, on Friday. Students of class 10 can expect their final scores by August 1. Notably, the Supreme Court had asked both the CBSE and other state boards to declare board exam results by the end of this month.Also Read - PM Modi Launches SAFAL Assessment Framework For CBSE Students. Here's What it Means

"Since the exams were not conducted for both the classes, the admit cards were not released by the Board. Now, the Board is in the process of declaring the result," the Board stated yesterday and released the roll numbers of students. Following the previous trends, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may announce CBSE 10th result 2021 on his official social media pages.

Earlier on July 28, the CBSE said results are coming soon but did not give a specific date or time.

Tentative date and time for declaration of CBSE class 10, 12 result 2021

Result date: By July 31, 2021

Result time: As per previous trends, the board is expected to declare results after 11 AM

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021 | Here Are The LIVE Updates