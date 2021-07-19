CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date And Time: While an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the class 10th and 12th result date and time by Tuesday, July 20. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to India.com or they can keep an eye on the official website cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding class 10 and 12 results 2021.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date And Time: Will Board Declare Class 10 Scores Tomorrow? 5 BIG Updates Students Must Know

On the other hand, some reports claimed that CBSE would directly declare the class 10th results between July 20-25 without any prior notice or announcement. However, when a portal asked one of CBSE officials to comment on the same, she clearly stated that results are dealyed this year. "These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools", CBSE official Rama Sharma told NDTV.

Earlier, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Examination Controller, CBSE had stated that Class 10th results will be declared most likely by July 20 and Class 12th by July 31. But now it has been said that class 10 results are delayed as some schools are still compiling data.

However, once declared students can check their results by following these steps: