CBSE Class 1oth, 12th Result 2021: All eyes are set on the Central Board of Secondary Education as it might declare the class 10 and 12 results dates on Tuesday. While an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited, several reports have claimed that the board will declare the results date on July 20. Earlier the board had said that it would declare class 10 results by mid-July. Later, Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE examination controller, in a statement asserted that class 10 results 2021 can be expected between July 20-25 and class 12 results by the end of this month, i.e, July 31. However, on Monday, CBSE official Rama Sharma said that results are delayed this year. “These are extraordinary circumstances as such. The process is elaborate and new for all including schools”, Sharma told NDTV. Students waiting for their results are expected to stay tuned to this place and keep an eye on CBSE official website cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding CBSE Class 1oth, 12th Result 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Tomorrow Or Delayed? BIG UPDATE on Declaration Date And Time

CBSE Class 1oth, 12th Result 2021: Here Are The Latest Updates Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date And Time Expected to be DECLARED Tomorrow. Read Details