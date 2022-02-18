New Delhi: While lakh of students are waiting with bated breath to know their board exam results, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce classes 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 date and time by Sunday. However, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.nic.in for all the updates related to CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 since nothing has been confirmed as of now.Also Read - Sheena Bora Murder Case: SC Notice to CBI, Maha Govt on Indrani Mukerjea Bail Plea

Earlier, a board official had hinted at announcing both class 10, 12 results this week. Speaking to a leading portal, he had asserted that there is a possibility that the board may announce class 10, 12 results this week. "The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results", NDTV had quoted the official as saying.

Websites to Check CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Cbseresults.nic.in

Results.gov.in

Digilocker.in CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s How to Check

Visit CBSE’s official website— cbseresults.nic.in

Navigate to ‘CBSE result 2022’ login page.

For 10th, click on the link of CBSE 10th result 2022 and it will open a login window.

For 12th, click on the link that says ‘CBSE 12th result 2021’.

Enter roll number, school number, and other required credentials

Tap on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Term 1 Exams: Evaluation Criteria

No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.

In the CBSE final result, the term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage.

In the term 1 results, internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be added.

Unlike previous years, no average scores will be given to absentees.

Students Demand Alternate Mode of Assessment

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to hear the plea seeking direction to boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to adopt an alternate mode of assessment in Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 instead of conducting offline exams. The Apex court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21, Monday. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on behalf of students from over 15 different states.