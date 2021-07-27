CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date And Time: While lakh of students are waiting with bated breath to know their board exam results 2021, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reportedly advised them to check the official notification only for updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021. Due to the pandemic, the CBSE cancelled both class 10 and 12 board examinations this year and decided to declare results on the basis of an alternated assessment policy. While Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level, the assessment for class 12 will include the marks of students’ performance in class 10 and 11.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board to DECLARE Final Results This Week | BIG Updates For Students Here

Meanwhile, when Education Minister Pradhan was asked further about the date and time of board exam result announcement, he said the process is still underway. “I will advise students to check the official notification only for updates on results”, India TV quoted the minister as saying.

Meanwhile, the latest reports claimed that the board has confirmed that it will announce Class 10th result 2021 by July 31, 2021. However, the exact date and time are yet to be known. Students should stay tuned to this page to get all updates on CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date And Time | Latest Updates Students Should Know