CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: The wait of lakh of students is likely to end soon as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 this week on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Earlier last month, an official had stated that the class 10, 12 board exam result will be declared by the first week of February. Besides, the board will also upload marksheet of the candidates on the official website and students can check that out through the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Students must note that the final scorecard will be released only after the term 2 examination. Stay tuned to this place for information and latest news regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 and CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2022, exam pattern.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Board Warns Against Fake Circular Claiming Class 10, 12 Exams From May 4

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Result | Here Are The Latest Updates

Om being asked if the board will announce 10th, 12th term 1 results this week, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had said: “will inform”.

Earlier it was reported that Term 1 Result would be released by 1st week of February. Thus it can be expected anytime in this week. However, there has been no official update from CBSE yet. The CBSE Term 1 board exams were conducted from November 30 to December 22, 2021 for Class 10 and 12.

Last night CBSE issued a clarification on a fake circular circulating on social media regarding CBSE Board Exams 2022 Dates. The fake circular, issued in the board’s name, claimed that CBSE Board Exams will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday).

Term 1 Results: Evaluation Criteria

No students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam

In the CBSE final result, the term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage.

In the term 1 results, internal assessment marks awarded to students by schools will also be added.

Unlike previous years, no average scores will be given to absentees

How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Results if you do not have a roll number?

Students can check their results via Digilocker if they don’t remember their roll number. For the uninitiated, the Digilocker app requires Aadhar Card and the mobile number used for registering with CBSE to access the marksheet.

How to create an account in DigiLocker