CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: As students continue to wait for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th, 12th board exam results 2021, the board on Wednesday tweeted a meme saying “results are coming soon”. The meme featured Manoj Bajpayee or Srikant Tiwari of Family Man asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir) “when will CBSE results be declared”, stating he is worried about this child Atharv. Chellam Sir, in turn, asks Tiwari not to be a “minimum parent” and be optimistic about the results as they will be out soon. The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021 can be declared anytime soon on the official website cbse.nic.in. It is confirmed that CBSE Board will declare Class 10, 12 results latest by July 31 even though it is yet to announce the date and time of result declaration.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date & Time: Class 10th, 12th Board Results Soon at cbse.nic.in | Latest Updates Students Should Know

Meanwhile, students may keep a tab on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in for the latest updates on CBSE board exam results 2021. They could also follow india.com as we are closely following all the latest developments on CBSE board exam results 2021.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates:

7:18 AM: “Don’t be a Minimum Parent,” says CBSE in a meme featuring Manoj Bajpayee or Srikant Tiwari of Family Man and Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir)

7:15 AM: Sources within CBSE confirmed news portal India TV that the board will announce Class 10 and Class 12 results by the set deadline of July 31. Notably, the board had earlier told the Supreme Court that it would announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 31.