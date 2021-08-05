CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: By now, the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the results for Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2021. Several students have expressed dissatisfaction over the computation of the results based on the evaluation criteria fixed by the Board. As per the previous announcement, the CBSE on Thursday said that the board will release dispute policy on August 6. Issuing a circular in this regard, the CBSE said, “The Board is preparing the policy for submitting representations. The policy will be uploaded on the Board’s website by the evening of August 6, 2021.”Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: PM Modi Congratulates Class X Students as CBSE Releases Scores

As per the CBSE, all representations regarding disputes on results will only be accepted if they are made as per the proposed policy.

"The schools who are contacting to CBSE in any form, are requested to make the representations, once the policy is uploaded on the website, by complying the direction given therein. Any representation sent before this notification will have to be submitted again as per the policy notified within the given timeline," the circular read.

The Board said that the policy will be released for submitting representations regarding disputes in computation of Class 10, Class 12 results. In June, the CBSE had told the Supreme Court that it will constitute a committee to deal with disputes on Class 10th, 12th results.

On the other hand, the CBSE requested the schools, who are contacting the board in this regard, to make representations once the policy is uploaded on the website.

“Any representation sent before this notification will have to be submitted again as per the policy notified within the given time line. CBSE is committed to resolving all the representation within the time frame as stated in the policy,” the CBSE said.

It must be noted that the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 was announced on July 30, for over 13 lakh students. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.37 per cent.

Moreover, the CBSE Class 10 result 2021 was declared a few days later, on August 3, and the pass percentage stood at 99.04 per cent.