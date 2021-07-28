CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the much-awaited Class 10 and 12 board results 2021 on its official website cbse.nic.in. While there is no official confirmation on the date and time of CBSE results 2021, the scores are expected to be out latest by July 31, 2021. Recently, when enquired about the date and time of CBSE results, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advised students to check the official notification only for updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021. “I will advise students to check the official notification only for updates on results,” India TV had quoted the minister as saying.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, No Exam Required, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Post, Eligibility

This year, CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in wake of the pandemic and the board decided to declare results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. Class 10th students will be assessed based on their marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Class 12th students, on the other hand, will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in classes 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, students must note that official notification for CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2021 will be released at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Students may keep a tab on these websites or they could follow india.com as we are closely following all the latest developments on CBSE board exam results 2021.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates:

8:05 AM: CBSE students anxiously wait for Class 10th, 12th results 2021. Many students have flooded social media enquiring about the exact date and time of CBSE Class 10th, 12th results in the past few days.

8:00 AM: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Websites to Check scores

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.digitallocker.gov.in

7:55 AM: The CBSE board had declared the results of class 12th board exams before class 10th in the previous years. In 2020, the CBSE had declared class 12 results one day prior to announcing the class 10th marks. However, this year, nothing has been confirmed as of now.