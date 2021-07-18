CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare class 10, 12 board exam 2021 result 2021 soon. Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had informed that the CBSE 10th result 2021 will likely be declared by July 20 and the 12th result 2021 will be released by the month-end. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website of the board – cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. However, as witnessed in previous years, the official website may crash due to heavy traffic on the result day as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously.Also Read - CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declaration News: BIG UPDATE For Class 12 Students Who Gave Board Exams This Year | Details Inside

In that case, students can access their CBSE board results 2021 via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. Besides, one can also check their scores via SMS and alternate websites such as results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Date and Time: BIG Updates For Students Awaiting Final Marks

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker: Also Read - JEE Mains 2021: NTA Postpones Dates For Session 4, Exams To Be Held From Aug-Sept | Deets Inside

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet (whichever is required)

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet

Step 5: Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download it and keep the marksheet and other certificates safe for future reference.

Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

Here’s how

SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699