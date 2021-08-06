CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Update: The CBSE improvement exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from August 25 to September 15, with September 30 as the date for declaration of results, the board informed the Supreme Court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board said it will hold improvement exams on August 16 and declare results around September 20.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: CBSE to Declare Dispute Resolution Policy Tomorrow, Asks Schools to Submit Representations

The schedule submitted by CBSE and the ICSE in their respective affidavits was approved by a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar. “In response, the boards have filed separate affidavits making firm commitment about the Schedule. As there was some ambiguity in the affidavit filed by the CBSE, on instructions, learned counsel appearing for the CBSE has submitted a schedule for conducting exams for Improvement/Compartment/Private/Patrachar students of Class 12 and Class 10,” said the bench in its order.

On August 10, the CBSE said its portal will open for registration of candidates — for improvement, patrachar and private candidates of classes 10 and 12 – and a circular will be issued, declaring date sheet for exams. The examinations would begin from August 25 and the last paper will be held on September 15. It will declare results on September 30.

For ICSE candidates, the registration began on August 4 and it will declare a detailed examination schedule by August 6. On August 16, the improvement examination will commence and the results for the improvement examinations shall be declared around September 20.

The petitioners had argued that the students, who are affected due to the decision of the result committee of reduction of their marks, are not being informed about the extent of reduction. In response, the CBSE counsel submitted that the board will issue instructions to all the schools registered under it to notify the internal assessment marks, highest average in the preceding three years, and the marks assigned by the result committee on case-to-case basis.

At this, the court noted: “That shall be the responsibility of the concerned school(s) where the students are pursuing studies. This arrangement, in our opinion, would redress the grievance of the petitioners.”