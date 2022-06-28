CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Lakh of students are waiting with bated breath for their final CBSE board class 10 and 12 results. While a final confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare class 10 and class 12 results anytime soon. If reports are to be believed, CBSE 10th result evaluation process has ended across the centres and the marks have been sent for final compilation. Once released students can check their results on the websites of CBSE —cbseresults.nic.in Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regard CBSE Final Result 2022 date and time, toppers list, pass percentage etc.Also Read - CBSE Board Results 2022: As Students Wait For CBSE, ICSE 12th Results, Mumbai University Starts UG Admissions