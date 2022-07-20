CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Date LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare CBSE board result 2022 10th in this week. While the CBSE 12th result is expected to be out by next week, sources told Careers360. The CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 term 2 will be released on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in 2022. However, an official confirmation by the board is yet to be confirmed. To check CBSE result 2022 class 10, CBSE result 2022 class 12, students need to click on the result link. Use roll numbers, school numbers. CBSE 10th, 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Date Update: Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result By This Date at cbseresults.nic.in | Details Here

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Date LIVE Updates