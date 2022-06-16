CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: As the exams are over and students are waiting for their results to be announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education said it will release CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 soon. The evaluation process of the Term 2 answer sheets is underway and a report by Times Now claimed that the Class 10th checking process would be complete by June 20, 2022. After the evaluation process, the Board would declare CBSE 10th Result 2022 by June-end on cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics Exam 2022 Today: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here

Some of the teachers who are involved in the evaluation process have informed that the checking is still underway for some of the papers and the deadline of June 20 has been shared with the board for completion of the checking process.

In an effort to speed up the evaluation process, the CBSE has decided to undertake regional checking centres. Earlier the exam papers were first sent to the regional headquarters, from there the answer sheets were distributed to the various evaluation centres. However, the board this time has taken up the regional distribution of the answer sheets for quick evaluation.

The similar evaluation strategy has been implemented for CBSE Class 12 answer sheets. CBSE 12th exams was concluded on June 15 and the results for CBSE Class 12 are expected to be released between July 10 and July 15. However, the CBSE has not given any date for the result declaration.

Even though the CBSE board officials have not stated anything on the possible date of result declaration for Class10, they have informed that the board is expected to announce the results within 20 days from the completion of the exams.