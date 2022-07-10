CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: Nearly 35 lakh students, waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the classes 10, 12 results, may soon be able heave a sigh of relief as the board soon is expected to release the result any time now. As per reports, CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by end of July. However, the CBSE is yet to confirm the dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2. Once released, students will be able to check the CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022 at board’s official website– cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Date And Time Latest Update: Board Likely To Announce Term 2 Class 10 And Class 12 Result By This Date on Cbseresults.nic.in

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board would compile results of Term 1 and Term 2 and release the final CBSE Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it would be giving to the Term 1 marks.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

Meanwhile, CBSE has asked higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct universities to plan their annual calendar according to the date of the CBSE result.

