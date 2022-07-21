CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education has reportedly released a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students’ digilocker account, hinting that the final CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will be released soon. The board has introduced this security PIN in order to strengthen security and data privacy of students. They can use this PIN to access their digital academic documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates.Also Read - CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Date LIVE: Expect CBSE Term 2 Results Soon At cbse.gov.in; Website Link And More

In a circular, the board said that student-wise Security PIN file has been given to their respective schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where they can download and disseminate the Security PIN to individual students. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Result Date Update: Board Likely To Declare Class 10 Result By This Date at cbseresults.nic.in | Details Here

“After downloading the file, schools can share the Security PIN individually with the respective students in a secure manner,” CBSE added. Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE NOW: CISCE Board Announces Class 10 Scores at cisce.org | Direct LINK Here

Download Security PIN: A Step-by-Step Guide

Schools will have to go to the Cbse.digilocker.gov.in/public/auth/login

Login using LOC credentials and Login as Schools from the dropdown menu

Click on the ‘Download PIN file’ option

Select the desired Class 10 or Class 12 PIN file and download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: When Will Final Results be Declared?

Sources at CBSE said that the board results for Class 10 are likely to be declared by this week. Speaking to Career360, sources said that the CBSE 12th result will be announced in the next week. Once the results are declared, the students will be check the CBSE 10th, 12th Score 2022 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

List of websites to check Class 10, 12 CBSE result 2022

cbseresults.nic.in 2022

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Steps to check CBSE result term 2 online