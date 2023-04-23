Home

Board Exams 2023: From JKBOSE to UPMSP; Check Updates For State Board Result

Board Exams Result Date 2023: In this article, we have provided you with a list of expected 10th, and 12th board exam result dates and times across central and state boards.

MPBSE Classes 10, 12 Results Expected Date: Check details here.

Board Exams Result Date 2023: The class 10 and 12 board exams for several state boards have concluded this month. With this, students’ eagerness to check their results has already begun to grow. The CBSE class 10 examination ended on March 21, and the class 12 exams will conclude on April 5(today). On the same lines, education boards in states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand also conducted the 10th and 12th exams in March. In this article, we have provided you with a list of expected 10th, and 12th board exam result dates and times across central and state boards

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023 Expected Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, and 12 examinations anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the board examination can check the CBSE 12th result 2023, as well CBSE 10th result 2023 by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Although there is no official confirmation on when the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare CBSE Class 10th Results by next week. The board officials are yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result date 2023 and CBSE Class 12 result date 2023.

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th result date(tentative): May 5, 2023 CBSE 12th result date(tentative): —— CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2023 Date And Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will declare the result for the Manipur Board Class 12 examination anytime soon. Once announced, eligible students can check and download the Manipur Class 12 result 2023 by visiting the Board’s official website – cohsem.nic.in. This year, the Class 12 Manipur board exams concluded with the Elective Languages paper — Bengali, English, Hindi, and Manipuri on April 01, 2023. According to the News9 report, Manipur Class 12 result 2023 can be expected by May 12. “Class 12 exam result can be expected by May 12. The council is at the last leg of evaluation process,” COHSEM Chairman Takhellambam Ojit Singh was quoted as saying by News9. The Manipur board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023.

Exam conducting authority – Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) COHSEM Class 12 Exam dates – Feb 23 to April 1, 2023 COHSEM 12th result date(tentative): May 12, 2023 COHSEM 12th result date: to be announced soon

TN 10th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu concluded the TN Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) board exams 2023 on April 20, 2023. The Board is expected to announce the result anytime soon. As per media reports, the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 17, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 by visiting the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. According to the exam schedule, the class 10th exams were conducted between April 6 to April 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the class 12th exams were held from March 13, 2023, to April 3, 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2023 is expected to be announced by May 5.

Exam conducting authority – Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu TN Class 10 Exam dates – April 6 to April 20, 2023 TN 10th result date(tentative): May 17, 2023 TN 12th result date(tentative): May 5, 2023

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Examination 2023 this month. However, an official announcement from the UPMSP official is awaited. This time, nearly 58 lakh students have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Board examination. In order to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet 2023, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll and date of birth. This year, UPMSP Class 10 examination was conducted from February 16 to March 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination was held from February 16 to March 4, 2023.

Exam conducting authority – Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) UP Class 10 Exam dates – February 16 to March 3, 2023 UP Class 12 Exam dates – February 16 to March 4, 2023 UP 10th, 12th result date(tentative): April end, 2023

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce the result for the Class 12 Annual (Regular) examinations soon. The JKBOSE Board 12th result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the Board – jkbose.nic.in. It is to be noted that the results will be published for the science, commerce, and arts streams. The JKBOSE Class 12th exams 2023 for the soft zones area were conducted from March 08 to April 02, 2023. The board is likely to declare the 12th science, commerce, and arts stream results by the month of May 2023. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Exam conducting authority – Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) JKBOSE Class 12 Exam dates – March 08 to April 02, 2023 JKBOSE 10th, 12th result date(tentative): May, 2023

TS SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana concluded the State Secondary School Certificate(TS SSC) examination on April 13, 2023. Now, the Board is expected to announce the SSC (Class 10) result 2023 soon. The Manabadi Telangana TS Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of — https://bse.telangana.gov.in/. According to the academic date sheet, the Telangana SSC examination was conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. The examination was held in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Media reports suggest that TS SSC Result 2023 is likely to be announced in the month of May 2023. However, an official confirmation from the board official is awaited.

Exam conducting authority – Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana TS Class 10 Exam dates – April 3 to 13, 2023 TS 10th result date(tentative): May, 2023

ICSE, ISC Result Date 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has concluded the examination for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 on March 29 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams on March 31. This year, CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the month of May. “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi,” CISCE in an official notification said. Once announced, eligible students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet/CISCE Class 12 Result from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. To download the Class 10th/12th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number.

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023: cisce.org Exam conducting authority – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE) ICSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 27 to March 29, 2023 ISC Class 12 Exam Dates: February 13 to March 31, 2023 ISC, ICSE result date: May (TENTATIVE)

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to declare the result for the Class 10th or Madhyamik examination 2023 anytime soon. The West Bengal Board Class 10 board exam result 2023 will be released on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik 2023 exams were conducted from February 23 to March 4, 2023. As per media reports, West Bengal WB Class 10 result is expected to be announced by May end. While speaking to HT Digital, WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly said that the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 is likely be declared by third or fourth week of May, 2023.

Exam conducting authority – West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) WB Class 10 Exam dates – February 23 to March 4, 2023 WB 10th result date(tentative): May, 2023

CBSE 12th Result 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams have finally concluded today, April 5, 2023. The official website for CBSE result 2023 is cbseresults.nic.in. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding CBSE Class 10, and 12 result date and time.

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to April 5, 2023 CBSE 12th result date: to be announced soon

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Expected Date and Time

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare the result for the Odisha Class 12 board examination 2023 anytime soon. As per media reports, the Odisha Class 12 result 2023 is expected to be declared by the end of May 2023. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. The official website for board results is orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Media reports suggest that Odisha CHSE Class 12 paper evaluation will be completed by May 7, 2023. Odisha Class 12 exams for the science stream were conducted from March 1 to April 4. Meanwhile, the Class 12 examination for Arts and Commerce streams took place from March 2 to April 5. Along with the result, the Board will release the topper list, pass percentage, and other details.

Exam conducting authority – Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) CHSE Class 12 Exam dates – March 1 to April 4(Science) CHSE 12th result date(tentative): May 2023

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the result for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination anytime soon. Earlier today, the Board concluded the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 examination. Meanwhile, the Karnataka SSLC answer sheets evaluation process will begin on April 21. A detailed notification regarding the same has been published on the official website of the Board at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. This year, the Board conducted the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 between March 31 to April 15, 2023.

Exam conducting authority – Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Karnataka SSLC Exam dates – March 31 to April 15, 2023. Karnata SSLC result date(tentative): soon

AP Intermediate Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 anytime soon. Once the result is announced, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. As per several media reports, the AP Inter Result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years is likely to be set in the month of May. The report suggests that the board is currently evaluating the AP Inter exam answer sheets.

Exam conducting authority – Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) AP Inter 1st Year Exams: March 15 to April 3, 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year Exams: March 16 to April 4, 2023 Official Website to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result: bie.ap.gov.in AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd-year result tentative dates: May, 2023

