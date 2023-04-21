Home

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Result Expected Date; Websites To Check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body is expected to announce the CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10, and 12 examinations anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the board examination can check the CBSE 12th result 2023, as well CBSE 10th result 2023 by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Although there is no official confirmation on when the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare CBSE Class 10th Results by next week.

All those students who have appeared for the examination will only be able to access their CBSE 10th scorecard using the result link available on the official websites. This year, nearly 18 lakh students are said to have taken the CBSE 10th board examination. The results are expected to be announced soon.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 – Check Tentative Date And Time

As per Timesnow report, sources have stated that the evaluation of the CBSE 10th answer scripts concluded on April 16. As a result, there are chances that the board may release the 10th class result by April 29. If going by past trends and traditions, the CBSE 10th Result is generally announced after the Class 12th Result. At present, the evaluation and checking process of the CBSE 12th Answer scripts is underway. It is likely to be completed this week.

Students can anticipate their CBSE 10th Results by May 5, 2023, if CBSE adheres to its tradition of releasing CBSE 12th Results first. However, these days are tentative. No official confirmation from the Board officials has been issued. Students must visit the CBSE website regularly to avoid being victimised by false information and fake news.

CBSE 10th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023

– Feb 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th result date(tentative): May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 CBSE 12th result date(tentative):

CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon

NOTE: The given dates are tentative. CBSE is yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result 2023 and CBSE Class 12 result 2023.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How To Check 10th Marksheet at cbse.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 10 Board examination was held from February 15 to March 21, 2023. In addition to the official result CBSE website, , the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website,

