CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare CBSE class 10, 12 results anytime soon. Speculations were rife that the CBSE class 10, and 12 results would be declared on July 4, however, board officials have made it clear that the final scores would be announced by the last week of July.

"CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in the last week of July as per the schedule fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results", ANI quoted a senior CBSE official as saying.

Furthermore, the official said that in comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year is going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days.

Several media reports claimed that results got delayed due to flood situations in Assam. But board officials have denied the reports, saying that CBSE evaluates answer scripts region-wise, thus the answer scripts of the northeast are checked within the region.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Tentative Date

CBSE Class 10th result is likely to be announced by July 13,

CBSE Class 12th result expected by July 15.

Once declared, students can check their 10th result 2022 on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. To check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results, students have to login with their board exam roll numbers and school codes.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores