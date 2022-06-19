CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The CBSE students who have appeared in their board exams this year are getting anxious over the announcement of results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Term 2 Class 10 Results in June itself, while the Term 2 Class 12 Results 2022 are expected by the second week of July. Going by the latest media reports, the Class 10 result will be declared at the end of June or the first week of July, while students may expect the Class 12 result 2022 next month.Also Read - CBSE Board Results 2022 Latest Update: Class 12th Results To Be Declared By July 31, Class 10th By July 15

The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 is almost complete and the final result date will soon be announced, media reports suggest. CBSE will declare the Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbresults.nic.in once they are released. Students can also check their scorecards from the Digilocker app and the website digilocker.gov.in, once the results are out.

Over 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, which were held from April 26 to June 15. Around 21 lakh students who took the Class 10 test, and 14 lakh students who took the 12th exam in 2022. To pass the Class 10, 12 exams, students must have a minimum score of 30%. CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 will feature the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to Check Scorecard