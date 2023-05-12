Home

Education

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 result 2023 today, May 12, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated students for

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 result 2023 today, May 12, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated students for their excellent performance in CBSE board exams 2023. Taking it to the Microblogging site, Prime Minister said, “I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters.”

I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023

You may like to read

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams – you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.