Home

Education

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023 Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023 Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: School heads and Private candidates can download the CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Admit Card 2023 as well as CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. School heads and Private candidates can download the CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Admit Card 2023 as well as CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board – cbse.gov.in.

Trending Now

“It is informed that the admit cards for the supplementary examination 2023 which will start from 17 July 2023 have been made live. All the students who have applied for the supplementary examinations 2023 can obtain/download the admit cards as per the instructions given below,” CBSE in an official notification said.

You may like to read

The admit cards for the regular students will be available in their schools’ LOC Portal from where the schools can download the admit cards and issue them to the concerned students. The admit card for the private students will be available in the link given below: https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/comptt/pvtAdmCard.aspx. The private candidates can download their admit cards from the above link after submitting the required credentials.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: Direct Link(Regular Students)

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Admit Cards 2023: Direct Link(Private Students)

How to Download CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here.

Visit the official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Issuance of admit cards for supplementary examinations 2023 (366 KB) | SCHOOL LOGIN | PRIVATE CANDIDATE 07/07/2023.” Click on the link ‘School Login’ for regular candidates. Enter your user ID, password, and security pin. Click on the login option. Select class and a supplementary admit card will appear on the screen. Download the CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 PDF – Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 PDF – Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Datesheet 2023 PDF

According to the date sheet, the CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam will be held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the CBSE Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17. Students planning to appear for the supplementary exams can download the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES