CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023: Important Instructions For Students

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12th) and Seco

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023 PDF: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12th) and Secondary School Examination(Class 10th). According to the date sheet, the CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam will be held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the Board will conduct the CBSE Class 12th supplementary examination only on July 17.

Students planning to appear for the supplementary exams can download the CBSE 10th, and 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Schedule 2023: Important Instructions, Exam Day Guidelines Here

Meanwhile, the Board has released a list of important exam day instructions. Check the details below.

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time. Parents will also visit the Board’s website and remain in touch with the schools of their ward so that they are aware of the latest updates by the CBSE so that they can guide their ward. No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre If found in possession or using the same, strict action will be taken as per UFM rules against the said candidate. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the Examination Centre. The duration for each examination is also mentioned on the date sheet and also in the Admit card. 15 minutes of reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 PDF – Complete Schedule Here

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet 2023 PDF – Complete Schedule Here

How to Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Datesheet 2023?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class XII/Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class X.”

The CBSE exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

